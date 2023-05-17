Biden also urged Americans to speak up about hatred

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening called for celebrating Jewish American history and fighting antisemitism during a White House event marking Jewish American Heritage Month.

Biden shared with lawmakers and community leaders who were present at the reception how the “Unite the Right” march in 2017 where white suprematists were chanting antisemitic slogans, influenced his decision to run for president.

“That’s when I knew we had to stay engaged in the work of our time. Hate never goes away,” Biden said.

"I want to thank all of you for joining us as we celebrate Jewish Americans whose values, culture, and contributions have shaped who we are as a nation, and that's not hyperbole," the president added.

Speaking about the rise of antisemitic incidents in the U.S., Biden called on Americans not to remain silent about hatred.

"It's despicable. These attacks are a threat to other minority communities as well, but more importantly, it's literally a stain on the soul of America. Let's be clear... silence is complicity," he stressed.