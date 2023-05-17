i24NEWS earlier revealed in an exclusive report that the U.S. is looking to redirect its pharmaceutical supplies from China to Israel

U.S. Congress on Thursday will consider a proposal to open the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offices in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative, which is set to be discussed at a U.S. House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee meeting is awaiting Israel’s authorization as well. In October 2021, i24NEWS revealed in an exclusive report that the U.S. is looking to redirect its pharmaceutical supplies from China to Israel and other partners in the Middle East.

The current proposal was initiated by the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA). Dubbed “America’s Medical Friendshoring Solution” it aims to reduce the country’s dependence on China and boost medical exports to Israel.

“This is a way for us to diversify our critical pharmaceutical supply chains out of China to create a network for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” founder and CEO of USIEA Heather Johnston told JNS.

If the bill gets a preliminary approval on Thursday, it will head to the full Appropriations Committee next week. It is expected to be submitted to the full House vote before the end of this session. The proposal will then go to the Senate.