U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington would support providing warplanes, including F-16s, to Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces, a senior White House official said Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who is set to attend the G7 summit in Japan – hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision” and said he was looking forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan.

The U.S. move signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv, which has repeatedly pushed its Western supporters to provide high-tech jets amid Russia’s 15-month-long invasion.

Biden said the United States “will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force,” the official said, AFP reported.

Momentum has been building for providing high-tech warplanes to Ukraine, but U.S. support is especially key as it legally has to approve the re-export of equipment purchased by allies.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte pledged to build an "international coalition" to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.

The U.S. has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv and coordinating aid from dozens of countries. Yet, opposition to providing advanced jets had centered around the long timeline and high price of doing so, with officials saying there were more cost-effective means to boost Kyiv's air defenses.

Total international military assistance for Kyiv is in the tens of billions of dollars, with the U.S. being the lead donor.