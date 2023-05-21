'The Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida,' a civil rights organization says

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Saturday issued a formal travel warning for the state of Florida saying that it has become “hostile to Black Americans” under the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The civil rights organization points out DeSantis’ recent controversial policies such as the legislation that he signed on Monday that restricts spending of public funds on diversity and inclusion programs in state colleges.

“On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida,” the travel advisory stated, as quoted by The Hill.

“Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans, and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida,” it added.

Earlier in April, DeSantis, who is expected to run for presidency in 2024, signed the so-called Stop WOKE Act. It restricts workplaces and schools from discussing race during required training or instruction. The governor has also and blocked an Advanced Placement African American Studies course in the state’s public schools, citing its lack of “educational value.”