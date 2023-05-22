Biden sees thaw in U.S.-China ties ‘very shortly’

Relations between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated mainly over trade disputes and alleged spy activities

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said ties with Beijing should thaw “very shortly,” after relations between the United States and China have been increasingly strained.

At a press conference following the G7 summit in Japan, Biden said relations had deteriorated in the months following his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November.

Washington’s decision in February to shoot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the U.S. sparked a diplomatic spat between the world’s two largest economies. A visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that had been billed as a chance to improve relations was canceled over the incident.

Asked why a planned hotline between the U.S. and China was not in operation, Biden responded: "You're right, we should have an open hotline. That's what President Xi and I agreed we were going to do and meet on," he said.

"And then, this silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spying equipment was flying over the United States," Biden added. "It got shot down and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you're going to see that begin to thaw very shortly."

Biden's administration has also infuriated China by targeting trade in advanced microchips, citing risks of military use. The U.S. president defended those actions on Sunday, a day after the Group of Seven leading economies warned China over its "militarization activities" in the region.

"It is building its military, and that's why I've made it clear that I am not prepared to trade certain items with China," he said. "But that's not a hostile act, that's an act that says, 'We're going to make sure that we do everything we can to maintain the status quo.'"