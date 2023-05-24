The announcement is expected to be made during a discussion with Elon Musk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday evening during a Twitter event, U.S. media learned.

According to sources cited by NBC News, DeSantis will make an announcement during a live discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. They will be hosting an event on Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. GMT), which will be moderated by technology executive and DeSantis’ supporter David Sacks.

DeSantis will also release a video announcement of his campaign launch the same evening, according to the report confirmed by other U.S. media. He is expected to begin visiting early primary states after Memorial Day.

It is not clear whether Musk with his 140 million Twitter followers will endorse the candidate, who has been widely criticized for signing a series of conservative bills. Last year, the tech billionaire said he would support DeSantis if he were to run for president.