The 2018 dispute started when Canada's embassy in Riyadh urged the immediate release of women's rights activists held by Saudi Arabia

Canada on Wednesday said it agreed to restore full diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and to appoint new ambassadors, ending the fallout from a 2018 dispute that damaged relations and trade.

The move followed discussions held between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok in November last year, according to Reuters.

"Punitive trade measures will be lifted," said a government source familiar with the agreement who was not authorized to speak on the record. "Empty chairs at the end of the day don't push our interests forward, and they don't push things like human rights forward."

The 2018 row pre-dated the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which Canada and all Western countries condemned.

It started when Canada's embassy in Riyadh urged the immediate release of women's rights activists held by Saudi Arabia. That prompted Riyadh to recall its ambassador and bar the envoy from returning, and institute a ban on new trade.

Wednesday's decision stemmed from "the desire for both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests," according to the statement.

The revived normalization comes as MBS seeks to reassert his kingdom as a regional power by using its place as an energy giant in an oil-dependent world consumed by the war in Ukraine.

"We've seen in recent years that Saudi is an important global player," said the government source. "Saudi Arabia helped evacuate Canadians (in Sudan), and they're also playing an important role in finding a solution to the conflict there."

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said "we need to have conversations with people we don't always agree with on everything in order to find global solutions to global problems," the source added.

Jean-Philippe Linteau will be appointed as Canada's new ambassador in Riyadh, the statement noted.