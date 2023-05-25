Ron DeSantis enters 2024 presidential campaign with glitched Twitter launch

Over 400,000 users were eager to hear the 44-year-old conservative politician announce his candidacy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his campaign to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican party’s 2024 presidential nomination on Wednesday at a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, which was plagued by glitches.

The long-anticipated launch was delayed by almost half an hour due to the platform’s servers apparently being overwhelmed and repeatedly crashing. Over 400,000 users were eager to hear the 44-year-old conservative politician announce his candidacy.

"I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback," DeSantis finally told the followers, although tens of thousands of them had already left the Twitter event by that point.

Despite the technical issues, the DeSantis camp said it had raised $1 million online in one hour. President Joe Biden's team was quick to capitalize on the glitches, tweeting a link to their own fundraising page with the caption: "This link works."

DeSantis’ main Republican rival Trump also joked about the launch on his Truth Social platform, saying that "My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working" in a reference to a war of words he once had with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Earlier last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with DeSantis during his visit to Jerusalem. While the governor posted about the meeting on social media, Netanyahu's office did not mention it in official statements, sparking speculations that the prime minister is being cautious so as not to harm his relations with Trump and Biden.