A man attempted to harm the queen 'by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the royal yacht Britannia'

FBI files reveal plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during California visit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released files on Friday that reveal an assassination plot against Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to California in 1983.

According to AFP, the possible threat followed a phone call made by "a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet." The FBI file states that the man claimed he was going to attempt to harm the queen "by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the royal yacht Britannia when it sails underneath".

Alternatively he "would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park", they added. The queen and her husband Prince Philip visited the west coast of the United States in February and March 1983, and the trip passed off without incident.

A separate file among the documents, dated 1989, pointed out that while the FBI was unaware of any specific threats against the queen, "the possibility of threats against the British monarchy is ever present from the Irish Republican Army". The queen, who died last September aged 96, has previously been reported to have been the target of other assassination plots.