U.S. debt ceiling crisis at an end, after Biden reaches a compromise

The Republican leader, McCarthy, says after negotiations that 'I believe this is an agreement in principle that's worthy of the American people'

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy announced a debt ceiling deal Saturday night, with only a few days to a default. A highly divided Congress still needs to pass the legislation.

The next stage, which will be Congress’s vote, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, five days before the final day, when the U.S. Treasury estimated that the world's biggest economy would not be able to pay its debts.

“It is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting critical programs for working people and growing the economy for everyone,” Biden said in a tweeted statement.

The U.S. president continued that it is “good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost."

“A lot of work to do, but I believe this is an agreement in principle that's worthy of the American people," McCarthy said, knowing that there’s still the challenge of passing the legislation with Congress, as well as the final drafting of the bill, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The debt ceiling was typically raised by the government without major challenges, in order to keep borrowing money above the previous limit, but the last 15 years saw it hijacked for political gains. When former President Barack Obama faced a similar default battle, a credit downgrade ended up costing more than $1 billion in higher interest costs.

This year, Republicans demanded deep spending cuts. Biden, in return, argued that he would not negotiate over spending issues and accused the Republicans of taking the economy hostage. Both sides compromised in the end. AFP cited a source that said this deal stipulated that there’s no need for negotiations in 2024, the election year.