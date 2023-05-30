Biden discusses F-16 sale, Sweden’s NATO bid with Turkey’s Erdogan

'He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let's get that done,' Biden told reporters

U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulating him on reelection and discussing Ankara’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets and Sweden’s halted NATO bid.

"I spoke to Erdogan. I congratulated Erdogan. He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let's get that done. And so we'll be back in touch with one another," Biden told reporters after the call.

Responding to whether he expected Erdogan to change its stance on Sweden’s NATO membership, which has not been approved by Turkey and Hungary, Biden said that he “raised that issue with him.”

“We're going to talk more about it next week," the president noted.

Sweden applied for NATO membership last year along with its neighbor Finland amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While Finland joined the U.S.-led defense alliance in April, Sweden’s bid has not been ratified by Turkey due to Stockholm’s harboring Kurdish rebels, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

Meanwhile, Turkey is seeking to buy $20 billion worth of F-16s from the U.S., but the sale has been hated due to objections from the U.S. Congress that demands Ankara to greenlight Sweden’s bid. The Biden administration, however, supports the deal and has been trying to convince Erdogan to compromise on the NATO enlargement.