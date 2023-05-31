Jewish faculty, staff and students worry CUNY will use new advisory council as cover while not taking any meaningful action

The City University of New York (CUNY) has long been under fire for allegations of rampant antisemitism on its campuses across the Big Apple.

As part of an effort to address these charges, CUNY announced this month a partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of New York. That includes a new CUNY advisory council on Jewish life, on which JCRC CEO Gideon Taylor will sit.

“The Advisory Council comes as part of this process of getting more input, for CUNY to understand more about what's going on in the Jewish community and what it needs to be doing to make sure that it's a good and a positive place for Jewish students, and that there's a good understanding about Israel and the Jewish community within CUNY,” Taylor told i24NEWS.

“At the moment, it's just a concept. And it's really an idea about bringing voices to the table and making sure that CUNY is as tuned in as it needs to be on issues relating to the Jewish community and Israel,” he added.

But, a CUNY organization of Jewish faculty, staff and students who say they are bearing the brunt of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel activity at CUNY, said organizations like JCRC are being used by CUNY as cover for not taking any meaningful action on the issue – and worse – are willing participants in the façade.

“JCRC is a total disgrace. I am furious with JCRC. And I just want to say that in the more than a year since SAFE CUNY has been around, we have never attacked any Jewish organization. We have never attacked a politician, or Jewish politician, trying to fight antisemitism, because we understand. And we're sensitive to the fact that people have different ideologies,” Professor Jeffrey Lax, the founder of S.A.F.E. CUNY and Business Department Chair at the Kingsborough Community College, told i24NEWS.

“But there is a line. And for me, and for the people in my group, the line is when you are no longer acting genuinely on behalf of the Jewish people. It's not just that you have a different view of how to combat something, it's that you're not combating it. JCRC is literally spreading lies that CUNY is giving them. They're parroting CUNY talking point lies about what's going on at the university. They're lying to the Jewish people and that is despicable,” he stressed.

Taylor clarified that the advisory council is only one of a number of steps that CUNY has purportedly taken recently to try to stem antisemitism, a strategy that is still apparently taking shape.

“I think it's part of an approach that CUNY has and the leadership of CUNY has. They know these issues must be addressed. There are definitely problems. There's also been progress, and I think that's the way we look at this relationship with CUNY,” Taylor told us.

He added that “CUNY is an incredibly complicated place” as it has almost 300,000 students, which is nearly half of the students in New York.

“I think there's been a number of steps in addressing how to monitor antisemitism, connecting with Israel. We brought a group of the leadership of CUNY to Israel and the West Bank to learn about the complexity of the Middle East. I think this council will be a place where some of the issues that come up can be addressed, where we can bring issues to the table, they may have issues that they want to get advice on. I think it's just going to be a table,” he noted.

However, Professor Lax says the very fact that CUNY has not invited to the table Jews on its campuses who are directly affected by the issue is evidence that it's an unserious effort to begin with.

“I think when you're going to form a Jewish advisory council that is supposed to address the antisemitism that is so pervasive across an enormous university, and you don't even bother to include the very people that are being discriminated against, the very people who are being subjected to the harassment, and, frankly, the torturous situations across the university. And the Chancellor - I hold him directly responsible for this. You don't even reach out to the Jewish students and faculty from the University, to even be included on that advisory board. That's frankly outrageous,” he concluded.