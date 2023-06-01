The Justice Department is currently investigating Trump for breaking the law by retaining U.S. government records

Federal prosecutors in the U.S. obtained a 2021 audio recording of former president Donald Trump acknowledging he kept a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran, a report said on Wednesday.

According to CNN, which didn’t listen to the recording but had it described by several sources, Trump, who announced his intention to run for presidency again in 2024, understood that he retained classified documents and couldn’t share that information after leaving the White House in January 2021. He has previously denied keeping such documents despite them being recovered from his Mar-a-Lago house in Florida by the FBI last year.

The conversation about the Iran document lasted for about two minutes being a small part of a longer meeting, according to CNN sources. Trump’s representative called the report politically motivated.

“Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media’s harassment of President Trump and his supporters,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Reuters.

One source told CNN that Trump referred to the document as if it was in front of him. Several sources also claimed that the recording captured the sound of paper rustling, suggesting that the former president was waving the document around. There was also laughter in the room captured on the audio.

The Justice Department is currently investigating Trump for breaking the law by retaining U.S. government records, some marked as top secret and classified, which included information on Iran and China.