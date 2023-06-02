No human person was harmed in the simulation

In a virtual test conducted by the U.S. military, an air force drone controlled by AI "killed" its operator to prevent it from interfering with its efforts to achieve complete a mission, an American official said last month.

The AI used “highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal” in the simulated test, according to the chief of AI test and operations with the U.S. Air Force Col. Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton. No human person was harmed in the simulation.

“The system started realizing that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So what did it do? It killed the operator. It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective,” he said.

“We trained the system – ‘Hey don’t kill the operator – that’s bad. You’re gonna lose points if you do that’. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target.”

In a statement to Insider, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek denied that any AI simulation of this sort had taken place.

“The Department of the Air Force has not conducted any such AI-drone simulations and remains committed to ethical and responsible use of AI technology,” Stefanek said. “It appears the colonel’s comments were taken out of context and were meant to be anecdotal.”