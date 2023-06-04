'The IDF is the most combat credible, capable military partner' for the U.S. Central Command, Pentagon official Dana Stroul tells i24NEWS

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Dana Stroul, spoke with i24NEWS on the cooperation between the American and Israeli militaries and its regional partners, as well as the current developments in Middle East geopolitics, including the ever-present Iran nuclear threat.

Beginning with the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel and what part the Pentagon is playing in the efforts, Stroul told i24NEWS that Washington “works every day to… offer opportunities for our Israeli and Saudi partners to work together for the benefit of the region.”

“Whether it’s sharing intelligence, exploring what integrated air and missile defense looks like, expanding maritime domain awareness – these are all things the Pentagon thinks benefit Israel, Saudi Arabia, and all of our partners in the region and contribute in a positive way to security and stability.”

While Israeli-Saudi normalization would amount to a seismic shift in regional geopolitics, Riyadh is sticking to its demand that Israel first recognizes an independent Palestinian state, along with security guarantees from Washington.

“It's in our interest to make sure that all of our partners, including Saudi Arabia, have what they need both to defend themselves and to contribute to regional security objectives,” Stroul continued.

“What the Pentagon is really focused on is integrating our air and missile defenses, expanding how we work together in the maritime and cyber domain, etc. In all of those ways, we are in constant consultations with our partners in Saudi Arabia on how we can advance their security and together expand our own interoperability – the way we work together between our militaries to contribute to broader regional security objectives.”

Stroul continued to speak of the “importance of Israel’s entrance into the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility” after it was shifted from the European Command several years ago, and how it was connected to the efforts to further the Jewish State's normalization into the region.

“This was really a strategic game-changer for how the United States can partner with Israel and our Arab partners in the region to advance security and stability. CENTCOM has a broad and deep platform of exercises, engagements, intelligence exchanges, security cooperation programs, and across the board, we are working to integrate Israel into all of those activities.”

She noted that it was a “brilliant decision” by the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump to transfer Israel into CENTCOM.

“We think this transition is going fantastically. Look at how many times [CENTCOM Commander] General [Michael] Kurilla has visited Israel in order to consult with our partners in the IDF – the most combat-capable and combat-credible force that CENTCOM has across all partners it works within the Middle East.”

"We need to work together to be prepared to respond to a variety of scenarios, and that includes Iran's destabilizing activities," she noted.

In March, it was reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was worried that Israel could decide to attack Iran without first consulting Washington, amid the Islamic Republic's escalation in its nuclear program. Such speculation came months after the Israeli and U.S. armies simulated attack scenarios against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

“I want to underscore… Biden's absolute commitment that Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon,” she said, emphasizing that Biden’s preferred course of action “to address Iran’s dangerous nuclear advances is diplomacy.”

But "the job of the Pentagon and specifically Secretary [of Defense Lloyd] Austin is to be prepared with military options should Biden ask. Obviously, this is something that we're talking about with our Israeli counterparts on a continual basis, it is always something we're discussing with them. We are constantly sharing exchanges on Iran's nuclear advances, and discussing how both sides will most effectively work together to address them.”

One part of that military cooperation could involve Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system, which the United States has reportedly been working to integrate into its own military and which Stroul touted as "an example of Israeli technical engineering, vision, expertise, and U.S. support... that saves Israeli lives on a daily basis.”

“We are constantly working with our Israeli counterparts on how we can learn from their cutting-edge emerging technology and capabilities," she continued. "The United States learns as much from Israel as Israel learns from the United States. And it's not just the Iron Dome. It's what Israel has achieved with a multi-layered air defense system, and the expertise with which it brings to bear every day to protect civilian lives.”

In response to a question about Israel’s domestic unrest in recent months – mostly due to the Israeli government’s proposed reforms to its judiciary – Stroul referred to Austin’s visit to Israel in March during which he stressed the “strength of the partnership between Israel and the United States,” which she said “rests on shared values.”

“What's most important to the United States is that we are able to continue increasing our strategic partnership, and in the Pentagon deepening that military cooperation. And it means that we need to ensure that both of our societies share the same values," she explained.

“That being said, we have confidence in the IDF and their capabilities, and it's why you see a consistent and continual effort here,” Stroul said, pointing to the Juniper Oak drill in January, the largest bilateral military exercise in its shared history which saw 5,000 Israeli and U.S. personnel participate in a multi-domain exercise.

Stroul concluded the interview with her take on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s re-admission into the Arab League after more than a decade of isolation over his violent crackdown on the uprising that led to the country's brutal civil war.

“There is no contemplation of normalizing relations with Assad, of easing the sanctions architecture that was put in place not only to impose costs on Assad and his regime and his security forces for the brutal war crimes and atrocities that they have committed against the Syrian people, but also to impose costs on the backers of Assad,” she said, referring to Iran and Russia's support of the Syrian president.

“Here's the other thing that's not going to change: U.S. forces' commitment to the enduring defeat of I.S. [the Islamic State terror group]," she continued.

"While I.S. no longer holds territory in either Syria or Iraq, we still have about 10,000 I.S. detainees under custody. There are also about 50,000 displaced people. Until we address those two vulnerable populations and have a solution for the repatriation of I.S. detainees, we will not have achieved the enduring defeat of I.S."

"So what we're emphasizing right now is, as Arab governments contemplate how they might re-engage with Damascus, we all share an interest in not giving space for I.S. to reconstitute and either threaten the region or threaten those beyond the region. So that's why we're committed to maintaining the military presence."