The president praised his negotiating partner Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives

President Joe Biden declared that a crisis was “averted" on Friday in his first address from the White House's Oval Office after the passage of a bill to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling.

"We averted an economic crisis, an economic collapse," he said.

Biden urged Americans to seek compromise, citing his agreement with top Congress Republican Kevin McCarthy as a positive example.

"No matter how tough our politics gets, we need to see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," he said, adding that they should "stop shouting, lower the temperature and work together to pursue progress."

Earlier this week, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill that suspends the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. According to Biden, it was critical for U.S. economic progress.

"The stakes could not have been higher," the president said.

Biden’s economic advisers estimated that if the U.S. stopped honoring its financial obligations, it could have lost more than 8 million jobs already this summer and see its gross domestic product plunge by 6 percent. The president noted other bipartisan bills he has signed and praised his negotiating partner McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives.