U.S., Canadian warship sail through Taiwan Strait in rare joint mission

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal conducted a 'routine' transit of the strait

The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it had conducted a rare joint mission with Canada in the Taiwan Strait amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal conducted a "routine" transit of the strait "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet. The last such publicly revealed U.S.-Canadian mission in the narrow strait was held in September.

"Chung-Hoon and Montreal's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The mission was conducted while the U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs were attending a major regional security summit in Singapore. At the Shangri-La Dialogue U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticized China for refusing to hold military talks over Taiwan and the South China Sea territorial disputes. According to Austin, Beijing's reluctance to negotiate undermined efforts to maintain peace in the region.

"I am deeply concerned that the PRC (People's Republic of China) has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries," Austin said.

A senior Chinese military official responded by blaming the United States for ramping up sanctions on Chinese officials and destabilizing the Asia-Pacific with its military presence, according to Reuters.

"China-U.S. military relations are faced with difficulties and the responsibility lies entirely on the U.S. side," Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng said at the summit.