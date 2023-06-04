Shin Bet chief met with CIA director to discuss Palestinian, Iranian issues

Israeli and American officials also discussed mutual concerns about Russia’s 'deepening military relationship with Iran'

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar met with CIA Chief William Burns in Washington on Thursday, to discuss growing tensions in the West Bank and Iranian threat, according to media reports.

Bar arrived in the U.S. capital for talks with senior officials in President Joe Biden's administration at the White House, the State Department and the CIA, Axios learned. His American counterparts have reportedly expressed concerns about the weakening of the influence of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, and its possible collapse amid the rise of terrorist groups.

Other two Israeli officials, whose presence in Washington was confirmed by the White House statement, were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. They met with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier on Thursday for “continued discussions” on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and “ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies,” according to a readout from the White House.

The three officials also discussed mutual concerns about Russia’s “deepening military relationship with Iran, and the importance of supporting Ukraine in the defense of its territory and citizenry, including from Iranian drones.”

"Sullivan also stressed the need to take additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, critical to realizing a more peaceful, prosperous, and integrated region," the statement said.

He then reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to “enhancing Israel’s security and economic integration throughout the Middle East.” The possible normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia was also reportedly discussed during that meeting.