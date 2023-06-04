The annual march of solidarity with Israel taking place under the shadow of strife over the judicial overhaul

An estimated 40,000 marchers took to the streets of Manhattan on Sunday to partake in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade, in a show of support for the Jewish state. Except, as is usually the case when Israel is involved, it's more complicated than that.

This year's parade celebrates the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel, at a time when American Jewry's relationship to Israel is more complicated than its been in a long while.

The event proceeds under the shadow of the Israeli protests against the judicial overhaul planned by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; as in Israel, the proposed reform has polarized opinion among US Jews.

The anti-overhaul protest will coincide with the celebration and will take place blocks away; additionally, an anti-Israel protest by proponents of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement will also be held nearby.

Many high-profile officials including U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and city mayor Eric Adams attended the celebration, as well as up to 18 Israeli ministers and lawmakers.

A number of rabbis prominent in the Jewish community have urged people to participate in the celebratory parade to bridge the divides between quarrelling factions.