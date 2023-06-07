'America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the U.S.-Israel relationship,' Harris stressed

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday evening that Israel needs “an independent judiciary” commenting on the judicial overhaul proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Speaking at a reception dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Israel at the country’s embassy in Washington, Harris reiterated the “ironclad commitment” of the United States “to the security of Israel” but noted that Israel’s democracy should be based on “strong institutions.”

"America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the U.S.-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the (Israeli) ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and I'll add: an independent judiciary," Harris said as quoted by Reuters.

President Joe Biden has previously voiced Washington’s concerns with the proposed judicial reforms in Israel, which sparked ongoing protests despite Netanyahu’s decision to postpone the legislation and seek compromise with the opposition. Many link the fact that the Israeli prime minister has not yet been invited by the U.S. president to the White House to the Biden administration’s discontent over the judicial reform.

Prior to Harris’s speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the crowd in a video address that he planned to visit the White House in July. He is set to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress "in the near future."