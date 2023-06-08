U.S. East Coast under veil of smoke, yellow haze from Canadian wildfires

U.S. private forecasting service AccuWeather marked the worst outbreak of wildfire smoke to cover the northeastern U.S. in over 20 years

Millions of Americans were advised to stay indoors on Wednesday due to smoke and thick yellow haze moving across the U.S. East Coast as a result of raging wildfires across the border in Canada.

Schools had to cancel outdoor activities and airline traffic was slowed, Reuters reported. The U.S. National Weather Service issued air quality alerts for the entire Atlantic seaboard.

"It's critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health conditions, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families," U.S. President Joe Biden urged on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666545045791555585 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. private forecasting service AccuWeather marked the worst outbreak of wildfire smoke to cover the northeastern U.S. in over 20 years. The sky turned a sinister orange, and even New York's famous skyline, usually visible for miles, vanished in the apocalyptic smog.

The Big Apple's mayor urged residents to stay indoors, according to AFP. IQAir.com, which tracks air quality around the world, said New York - normally known for its piercing blue skies - was enduring the worst air quality index (AQI) of any major city in the world.

More than 100 million people across the northeastern United States, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

In Canada itself, the devastating wildfires have displaced more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this is the worst wildfire season ever experienced in Canada.