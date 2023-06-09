This is the first time a sitting or former U.S. president has ever faced federal charges

Former U.S. president Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

In his post on Truth Social platform, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday, the day before his 77th birthday. This is the first time a sitting or former U.S. president has ever faced federal charges.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States."

His attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy. People familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

Trump’s announcement came a day after U.S. media reported that federal prosecutors had informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents. The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him, and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.