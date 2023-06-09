U.S.-Israel cooperation bill will ‘foster goodwill’, U.S. Rep. Frankel tells i24NEWS

'Specifically we want to expand the effort and include some of the countries of the Abraham Accords,' says Frankel

A bipartisan initiative sponsored by U.S Representatives Lois Frankel and Joe Wilson was introduced in Congress this week to expand cooperation between the U.S and Israel on creating sustainability projects for developing countries.

Frankel told i24NEWS why this initiative is important for the two countries.

“The United States and Israel have shared a very special relationship, we celebrated the 75th year of that relationship with Israel’s birthday this year, so we are partnering together with our resources, especially with Israel’s technology and advancements, to help underdeveloped countries in areas such as agriculture and energy and water storage,” Frankel told i24NEWS.

Together with Joe Wilson she filed the bill that would reauthorize the program and expand it so that other countries could work with them on this project.

“Specifically we want to expand the effort and include some of the countries of the Abraham Accords and it’s really to strengthen Israel’s relationship with those countries… The more people work together and get to know each other the better the opportunity to like each other and to help each other, especially economically,” she noted.

These efforts could not only help the developing countries but would “foster goodwill” both for Israel and the United States, Frankel believes.

“Because there is so much antisemitism around the world and Israel gets blamed for this and for that and I think their technology, their expertise, how much they do to help the world … is really not known,” she concluded.