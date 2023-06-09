Trump was found to have illegally kept top secret files on U.S. nuclear and weapons programs and defense plans after leaving the White House

Former US president Donald Trump was indicted Friday on 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago documents case after he illegally kept top secret files on U.S. nuclear and weapons programs and defense plans after leaving the White House.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States," the Justice Department said.

The criminal charges Trump is facing include 31 counts of "willful retention of national defense information," one count of "conspiracy to obstruct justice," one count of "withholding a document or record," one count of "corruptly concealing a document or record," one count of "concealing a document in a federal investigation," one count of "scheme to conceal," and one count of "false statements and representations."

The day prior, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he had been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday, the day before his 77th birthday. This is the first time a sitting or former U.S. president has ever faced federal charges.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States."

The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush-money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.