Eco-terrorist extraordinaire Ted Kaczynski dies in US prison aged 81

One-time math prodigy became one of the most feared people in US history with a campaign of terror targeting university campuses and corporations

Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," who terrorized Americans for nearly two decades from the 1970s to the 1990s with a bombing campaign, has died in prison, US media reported Saturday.

Kaczynski, 81, died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, US media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately known.

He was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.

Years before the Sept. 11 attacks and the anthrax mailing, the Unabomber’s deadly homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes, even virtually shutting down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995.

He forced The Washington Post, in conjunction with The New York Times, to make the agonizing decision in September 1995 to publish his 35,000-word manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which claimed modern society and technology was leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation.

But it led to his undoing. Kaczynski’s brother, David, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, recognized the treatise’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in nation’s longest, costliest manhunt.