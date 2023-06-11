Trump told supporters he was being pursued in court because he was running for a second term in the White House

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday railed against the "corrupt" U.S. justice system, a day after federal prosecutors indicted him on 37 counts in an explosive development in the 2024 White House race.

Trump appeared before two state Republican conventions. He first lashed out against what he called an unfair legal attack on him in Georgia and then addressed supporters in North Carolina.

"The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," Trump said in his Greensboro, North Carolina appearance, as quoted by AFP.

Earlier in Columbus, Georgia, Trump told the crowd he was being pursued in court because he was running for a second term in the White House.

"That's why they're doing it, if I wasn't, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment," Trump said.

The politician is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the charges claiming that he put U.S. national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements. The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.

Trump has already responded to the indictment with a string of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith "deranged" and a "Trump hater" and framing the prosecution as election interference orchestrated by Biden and his campaign.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," he said.