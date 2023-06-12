'It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism,' said the agency's director general Audrey Azoulay

UNESCO chief said on Monday that the U.S. will rejoin the organization in July five years after former president Donald Trump withdrew the country’s membership over claims of anti-Israel bias.

"It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism," said the agency's director general Audrey Azoulay, as she informed representatives of the body's member states in Paris of Washington's decision to rejoin.

The Trump administration announced its decision to leave UNESCO in October 2017 with Israel following by example shortly after. Their pullout followed two Arab-sponsored resolutions adopted by Paris-based UNESCO, which were critical of Israel.

Washington at the time accused UNESCO of having an "anti-Israel bias", while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed UNESCO for becoming "the theater of the absurd." However, in February 2022, reports said that Jerusalem notified the State Department that it wouldn't oppose Washington rejoining the agency.