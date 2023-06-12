Anti-LGBTQ+ backlash rattles U.S. Pride events

Pride planners across the U.S. and Canada say they are facing tougher legislation because of anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation and hate

A spike in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and threats has taken a heavy toll on Pride celebrations across the United States this year, especially in states where politicians want to curtail rights, according to event organizers.

This month’s celebrations in Houston – the largest Pride event in conservative Texas – have been scaled back due to rising insurance and security costs.

"We made the decision to cancel the festival this year," said Kendra Walker, president of Pride Houston 365, downgrading the plans to a parade.

The change was first announced in January as Texas lawmakers prepared bills restricting gender-affirming health care and drag performances. Now, Pride planners across the U.S. and Canada say they are facing tougher bills because of anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation and hate.

"It only takes a few (people) that can't decipher reality from fantasy, and that's when the danger comes in," Walker told AFP, calling it "a formidable threat" and pointing to white supremacists who planned to riot at a Pride event in Idaho last year.

Florida has become a hotspot, with Governor Ron DeSantis – a Republican running for president – signing bills this spring banning youngsters from drag shows and restricting how they learn about the LGBTQ+ community.

"I didn't realize there was going to be that much of a real shake-up," said Carrie West, president of Tampa Pride, which in May canceled an outdoor festival after some sponsors said they were worried about running afoul of the new laws.

The legislation, replicated in several other U.S. states, also comes amid a torrent of anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation online. False claims linking the community to pedophilia and Satanism have amassed across social media platforms, boosted in part by conservative commentators and advocacy groups.