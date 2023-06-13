U.S.: Facing a litany of charges, Donald Trump is in Miami for court case

The former American president is accused of mishandling government secrets, as part of 37 indictments on unlawfully retained classified documents

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Miami, on Monday night and is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, to face charges of mishandling government secrets. This is the most serious of his numerous criminal probes.

"There's never been anything like it. A witch hunt like this has never taken place," Trump told a local radio station, after arriving in Miami, “when you look at what they've done, and when you look at the criminal acts and the horrible acts that they've committed, and then they come after me."

The former president traveled by motorcade from his golf course to the federal courthouse, according to AFP, he is expected to deny all 37 counts resulting from unlawfully retained classified documents.

(AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort, Florida, U.S.

The full history of the indictment accused the billionaire of willfully hoarding clearly-marked top secret government documents, and unlawfully keeping them in his Florida mansion. He then refused to return them and conspired to obstruct investigators. Finally, he shared the sensitive information with people who had no clearance, which can carry a decades-long prison sentence.

Running for reelection, the former Republican leader and current frontrunner for the primaries brought out many supporters to the streets. The local Miami police were ready for protests with up to 50,000, including the possibility of violence.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, U.S.

"We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel," Miami's Republican mayor Francis Suarez told reporters.

Trump is expected to fly back to New Jersey, to restate his innocence in a speech, after the court hearing in Miami. He promised to stay in the electoral race regardless of the criminal proceedings. And some Republican lawmakers are backing him up, and being criticized for inciting violence.

Louisiana's congressman Clay Higgins told supporters to "buckle up" alongside other military shorthands, and Arizona's national representative Andy Biggs stated on Twitter, "we have now reached a war phase. An eye for an eye."