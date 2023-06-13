Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and to submit a plea at an arraignment; the hearing will be closed to cameras and live broadcasts

Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrived at a Florida courthouse on Tuesday to surrender to charges of mishandling government secrets, after becoming the first president in U.S. history to be indicted by a federal grand jury.

Trump was expected to be fingerprinted and to submit a plea at the arraignment. The hearing is to be closed to cameras and live broadcasts.

It will be the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. Tuesday's appearance in Miami was on federal charges.

Trump supporters carrying American flags chanted "Miami for Trump" and "Latinos for Trump" as the former president's motorcade paused outside the courthouse. Authorities had braced for crowds of up to 50,000 people and prepared for possible violence.

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accuses U.S. President Joe Biden's administration of targeting him. He has called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, a "Trump hater."

Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his New Jersey golf club, according to a grand jury indictment released last week. Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom, and strewn across a storage-room floor.

The indictment alleges Trump lied to officials who tried to get them back. The indictment of a former U.S. president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history.