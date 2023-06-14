U.S. House passes bill to establish Abraham Accords special envoy

If voted into law by Senate, the envoy would be tasked with encouraging more countries to normalize relations with Israel while building on existing ties

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation that, if seen through the Senate, would establish a special envoy for the Abraham Accords – the historic deal that saw Israel normalize relations with a handful of Arab states.

If voted into law, the special envoy would be tasked with encouraging additional countries to follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Jewish state. Also on the envoy’s agenda would be strengthening those existing agreements between Israel and Muslim-majority nations while “coordinating efforts across the U.S. government and engaging diplomatically with foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders,” read the bipartisan legislation.

The State Department appointee would have an Ambassador rank, thereby requiring Senate confirmation. After the passing of the legislation, Jewish leaders commended the move and urged swift Senate passing.

“We urge the Senate to follow suit and pass this legislation without delay,” said Harriet Schleifer, and William Daroff, chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in a joint statement.

“The creation of a permanent, codified position will ensure that the United States stays engaged in the Middle East peace process and builds from the success of the existing Abraham Accords. This bill would further demonstrate a whole-of-government commitment to promoting mutual cooperation between Israel and her neighbors and fostering democratic values,” they continued.

“We are grateful for the effort to enhance Israel’s security by strengthening the Abraham Accords, as well as the strong bipartisan support for Israel in Congress, which continues to be the bulwark for insuring Israel will be better able to defend herself over the long course against current and future threats.”

The House bill was passed days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington was planning to announce the appointment of a point person for the Abraham Accords.

“Israel’s further integration in the region contributes to a more stable, more secure, and more prosperous region. That’s why [U.S.] President [Joe] Biden has made it a cornerstone of his Middle East policy,” Blinken said in his announcement of the decision.

“We will soon create a new position to further our diplomacy and engagement with governments and private sector, nongovernmental organizations, all working toward a more peaceful and a more connected region.”