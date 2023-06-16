U.S. does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Blinken visit

Washington sees as a more significant diplomatic event an upcoming visit to the U.S. by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The U.S. does not expect any breakthrough in China ties during a visit there by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

He said that Blinken’s trip scheduled for Sunday and Monday is aimed at explaining Washington’s policy to Beijing. Sullivan underlined that the White House pursues “vigorous diplomacy” to manage tensions between the two countries, which intensified in recent months.

Blinken’s visit will be the first trip to China by a top U.S. diplomat in nearly five years. It was scrapped in February after the United States said it detected - and later shot down - a Chinese spy balloon. The Secretary of State is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has been invited to San Francisco when the U.S. hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November.

According to Sullivan, Washington sees as a more significant diplomatic event an upcoming visit to the U.S. by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is expected in Washington on June 22.