Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty on all counts

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, United States, October 26, 2022.
Robert Bowers, 50, could face the death penalty for the act of anti-Semitic terrorism

An American truck driver who expressed hated of Jews was convicted Friday of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of anti-Semitic terrorism. 

Robert Bowers, 50, was found guilty on all 63 counts of federal charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, over the mass shooting that unfolded at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018. 

In the sentencing phase, prosecutors will try to show that aggravating factors were involved, making a case that Bowers carefully planned the attack and that he targeted vulnerable victims. Most of the victims were elderly.

