Man suspected of plotting mass killing at Michigan synagogue arrested

Suspect 'evinced a neo-Nazi ideology, anti-Semitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters'

A neo-Nazi man in Michigan was charged with plotting an anti-Semitic terror attack at a local synagogue, US officials said Friday.

US media reported that Seann Patrick Pietila, aged 19, admitted to posting anti-Semitic screeds on his Instagram profile, where he also sung the praise of fellow right-wing extremists, including the gunmen behind mass shootings in Norway in 2011 and New Zealand in 2019. He was charged with interstate communication of threats.

Federal agents discovered the Nazi flag and multiple firearms in the suspect’s Upper Peninsula home.

Investigators said his phone contained a note referring to the Shaarey Zedek Congregation synagogue in East Lansing, Michigan and the date March 15, 2024. The date will mark the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in a Christchurch, New Zealand where a white supremacist murdered 51 Muslims. An equipment list in his phone included pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails.

Investigators said the suspect attended high school in East Lansing in 2021, but now resides in Pickford Township near the Canadian border.

Western Michigan U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said that the suspect “evinced a neo-Nazi ideology, anti-Semitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events” during online communication.

The arrest coincided with the guilty verdict in the trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman, who perpetrated the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.