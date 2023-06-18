At least 10 shot in mass shooting in Chicago suburb - report

A large group gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in a parking lot that turned violent, witnesses said

At least 10 people were shot and wounded in a mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook on early Sunday morning, according to local reports.

Two of the people shot are in critical condition, while others suffered what local officials called "graze wounds."

Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District told ABC 7 Chicago that the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honey Suckle Lane. Witnesses said that a large group was gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in a parking lot that turned violent.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC 7 Chicago.

"We were all just out, and, next thing you know shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," witness Craig Lotcie told the local news station.

The victims were reportedly taken to four different local hospitals.

This is a developing story