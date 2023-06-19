The U.S. Coast Guard is quoted as saying that a search and rescue operation has been launched, after a commercial submarine disappeared near the Titanic site

A commercial submarine disappeared near the site of the Titanic wreck on Monday. The Guardian newspaper reported five people were on the vessel at the time of its disappearance.

The tourist attraction is operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions. The BBC and The New York Times quoted the U.S. Coast Guard, which said a search and rescue operation has been launched.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution / AFP This handout image taken during the historical 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) shows the infamous Titanic bow.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” OceanGate Expeditions released a statement, quoted by CBS News. Before its website crashed, it said an expedition to the Titanic was "currently underway.”

The company added that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic on April 15, 1912, after hitting an iceberg. Over 1,500 people were killed, out of 2,224 passengers, on its maiden voyage from the UK to New York.

The wreck, discovered 37 years ago, was found roughly 13,000 feet deep on the Atlantic floor, some 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland, Canada.