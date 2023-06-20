U.S. ambassador receives flak equating terror attack to Israeli counterterror operation

American Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides releases two statements on Twitter, the first over concerns of 'civilian death and injuries' over past '48 hours'

After Hamas-affiliated terrorists killed four Israeli civilians Tuesday in the West Bank, opening fire at a restaurant and then a gas station, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides received online flak for equating the attack with a counterterror operation the previous day.

“Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors. Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured,” tweeted the U.S. Ambassador.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign affairs refused to comment on the tweet. But politicians, from right and left, from Jerusalem and Washington are expected to remark on the inclusive condemnation.

The American ambassador had bundled together the brutal deaths of four Israelis murdered by Hamas terrorists, as well as four wounded, with the death and injuries of Palestinian militants that ambushed an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) counterterror operation on Monday.

Following heavy fire and explosives from multiple directions, seven Israeli soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded, and another was lightly hit by shrapnel. In response Israel carried out a rare aerial attack to support the evacuation of troops. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, stating two of its operatives were killed, in addition to the death of three other gunmen and 91 wounded.

In what might be an implicit response, Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog stated on twitter that “any attempt of a so called “balanced” condemnation is misguided and disrespectful to the memory of the victims.”

Ambassador of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called out the lack of an unequivocal condemnation from the international organization in particular, and perhaps, too, an implicit response to Nides, “the UN’s representatives make immoral and false comparisons between a democracy neutralizing terrorists posing imminent threats and vicious terrorists targeting innocent civilians.”

“The UN does not demand accountability from Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas], who refuses to even condemn the murders, while he continues to pay salaries to terrorists and allow sick celebrations on his streets,” Erdan added.

In the end, Nides tweeted, “I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today — my heart is with their grieving family members.”