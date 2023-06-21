In search for missing sub, 'banging' sounds were heard near Titanic site

Experts have described the search efforts for the missing Titan submarine in the Atlantic depths to like 'going into space'

'Banging' sounds were reportedly heard, as the U.S. Coast Guard searches for a missing submarine that disappeared near the Titanic wreck with five people on board.

A small 21-foot submersible vehicle, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its venture to get up close to the Titanic on Sunday, but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

Dirty Dozen Productions / AFP This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows the 4am start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5.

An international rescue effort is underway, and experts from around the world have weighed in, as a race against the clock to save a five-person crew before their oxygen runs out or the vessel stops withholding the immense outside pressure at such depths.

"It's pitch black down there. It's freezing cold. The seabed is mud, and it's undulating. You can't see your hand in front of your face," Tim Maltin, a Titanic seabed expert, told NBC News Now, "it's really a bit like being an astronaut going into space."

HANDOUT / ATLANTIC/MAGELLAN / AFP A grab taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan shows a view of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean created using deep-sea mapping.

On board were OceanGate Expeditions's CEO Stockton Rush and its French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed "Mr Titanic" for his expertise of the wreck area. With the crew were three fee-paying passengers, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. They paid $250,000 per seat.

"While the US Coast Guard has assumed the role of search and rescue mission coordinator, we do not have all of the necessary expertise and equipment required in a search of this nature," US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters on Tuesday, "this is a complex search effort, which requires multiple agencies with subject matter expertise and specialized equipment."

Jamie Pringle, a professor of forensic geosciences at Keele University in Britain, spoke to NBC about the challenges, saying "the bottom of the ocean is not flat; there are lots of hills and canyons," which means it would be very difficult to spot if it descended to the ocean floor.