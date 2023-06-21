U.S. ’deeply concerned’ by rising violence in the West Bank

The West Bank clashes that erupted in response to a terror attack the previous day led to the death of at least one Palestinian

The United States is "deeply concerned" by rising violence in the West Bank, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

He called reports of an attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian village of Turmus Aya earlier on Wednesday "troubling." The West Bank clashes that erupted in response to a terror attack the previous day led to the death of at least one Palestinian with three others wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"We are also deeply concerned by the rising level of violence in the West Bank in recent months," the State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, condemning a terror attack that killed four Israeli civilians near the West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday.

According to the mayor of Turmus Aya, nearly 60 vehicles and 30 houses were set on fire by about 400 settlers on Wednesday afternoon. Both Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Israeli citizens to respect the law and let the IDF do their job in fighting terrorism “wherever it is.”