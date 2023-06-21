Rescuers remain ‘hopeful’ as time is running out in search for missing sub

Ships and planes have already scoured 10,000 square miles of surface water - roughly the size of Massachusetts - for the vessel

Rescuers remain ‘hopeful’ as time is running out in search for missing submarine

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday they hadn’t identified the source of the underwater sounds detected by sonar as they are racing to rescue the submarine that went missing near the Titanic wreckage with five people onboard.

The oxygen window is closing rapidly as the passengers are estimated to have less than 20 hours of oxygen left. Nevertheless, the rescuers are hoping for the best.

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Captain Jamie Frederick said, commenting on the underwater noises picked up late Tuesday by a Canadian aircraft. "We have to remain optimistic and hopeful.”

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship. It lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its descent Sunday to see the remains of the Titanic, which sits more than two miles below the surface of the ocean.

"We're searching in the area where the noises were detected and we'll continue to do so," Frederick said.

Extra ships, specialized salvage equipment and U.S. Navy experts converged on the vast search area in the North Atlantic as rescuers, who have received help from around the world, concentrated their efforts near the sounds. After the noises were detected, rescuers relocated two remotely operated vehicles (ROV) that search under the water and one surface vessel with sonar capability, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ships and planes have already scoured 10,000 square miles of surface water - roughly the size of Massachusetts - for the vessel, which was attempting to dive about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Frederick said the number of surface vessels in the search would double from five to 10 in the next 24 to 48 hours.