Victor 6000 is capable of diving deeper than other equipment available in the search for the Titanic tourist vessel

The missing Titan tourist submarine was estimated to run out of oxygen on Thursday morning, but the global rescue effort continues. The latest to join was a French research vessel that brought with it a specialized robot.

Victor 6000 was reportedly capable of diving deeper than other equipment available in the search, to depths of 20,000 and then use its arms to help release the missing vessel, if it is stuck.

"Victor is not capable of lifting the submarine up on its own," Olivier Lefort, the head of naval operations at Ifremer, the state-run French ocean research institute, told Reuters. Instead, the plan would be to hook a cable to the sub and allow a Navy ship to lift it out of the water.

With a late arrival on Wednesday, there was only a small window of time to assist before the oxygen ran out aboard the submersible. Once there, Lefort told Reuters that "Victor is able to do visual exploration with all the video equipment it has” and then use its arms to assist in anyway it can.

"This is the logic of seafarers. Our attitude was: We are close, we have to go," Lefort said, referring to the request from the U.S. Navy for assistance.

Many ships were already working around the clock, with specialized salvage tools, as the U.S. Navy converged on the vast search area in the North Atlantic to lead the rescue effort. They have received help from around the world, through equipment and expertise. It was a Canadian aircraft with Sonar that detected noises that brought hope to the search effort and the world looking on.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship. It lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its descent Sunday to see the remains of the Titanic, which sits more than two miles below the surface of the ocean.