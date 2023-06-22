Rescuers find 'debris field' in search for missing sub near Titanic wreck

The missing submersive was estimated to run out of oxygen on Thursday morning, based on the sub's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of air

A "debris field" has been discovered on Thursday by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for a missing submersible with five people on board.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet.

They added that the debris field was found "within the search area by an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) near the Titanic." The U.S. Coast Guard didn't provide more details but said it would hold a press briefing at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) in Boston.

The missing submersive was estimated to run out of oxygen on Thursday morning, based on the sub's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of air. Earlier on Wednesday, "banging" sounds were detected underwater during the search but the U.S. Coast Guard later admitted that it was unable to identify their source.

The 21-foot submersive was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship. It lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its descent Sunday to see the remains of the Titanic, which sits more than two miles below the surface of the ocean.