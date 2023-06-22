Biden hails ‘defining partnership’ with India during Modi’s visit

Biden also vowed to discuss human rights with Modi, after activists and dozens of Democratic Party's lawmakers urged him to raise the issue publicly

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed a "defining partnership" with India as he is hosting the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

"I have long believed that the relationship between the U.S. and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century," said Biden, who is the first U.S. president to invite Modi for an official state visit.

"The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together," he added.

Modi in turn said that the two countries "are committed to work together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity."

"Our strong strategic partnership is a clear proof of the power of democracy," said the prime minister.

"I look forward to discussing how we could strengthen our partnership and build a future together, worthy of both our peoples, one grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and rule of law," Biden said at the White House, seated next to Modi.

The Indian leader will later address a joint session of Congress and return to the White House for a gala dinner. His visit is accompanied by the sealing of major defense and technology deals as Washington bets big on New Delhi as a counterweight to China.

In one of the biggest agreements of the visit, described by a U.S. official as "trailblazing," the United States signed off on a technology transfer for engines as India begins producing homegrown fighter jets. India also agreed during Modi's visit to join the Artemis Accords, a U.S.-led multinational effort to put a human back on the Moon by 2025.