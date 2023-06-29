U.S. authorities say 'presumed human remains' found with recovered Titan sub

The American Coast Guard states 'medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered'

Presumed human remains have been recovered along with a submersible that imploded on a tourist dive to the Titanic wreck, the U.S. Coast Guard announced late Wednesday. There were five people who lost their lives.

CEO of the tourist sub operation OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, was with his expert operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet during the tragic dive, along with three paying guests. Pakistani-British business tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and British billionaire Hamish Harding.

HANDOUT, JOËL SAGET / AFP / DIRTY DOZEN PRODUCTIONS / OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS / DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION Hamish Harding (top-left), Stockton Rush (top-right), Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and Shahzada Dawood. The five victims of the Titan submersible.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered," the U.S Coast Guard said.

The current assumption has been that the five men died instantly at the time of implosion, caused by the immense pressure of being at the bottom of the North Atlantic. The underwater vessel was about the size of an average SUV car.

The nose cone and a side panel with electronics and wires hanging out could be seen as it was transferred on land. The Coast Guard launched a Marine Board of Investigation, its highest level of probe.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," Captain Jason Neubauer said, as he leads the American effort to investigate the tragedy.

"It was extremely taxing and exhausting for the team who were working around the clock with almost no sleep this whole time, over 10 days of working. It was a very solemn process," a company participating in the search-and-recovery told AFP.