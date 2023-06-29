The only Israeli president who had previously addressed the Congress was Herzog's father - President Haim Herzog - more than 35 years ago

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of U.S. Congress on Wednesday, July 19, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the speech.

"Majority Leader Schumer and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Israeli President Herzog to address Congress last year and Senator Schumer met with Mr. Herzog in Israel during his CODEL in February," their statement said. The only Israeli president who had previously addressed the Congress was Herzog's father - President Haim Herzog - more than 35 years ago, noted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The purpose of Herzog's visit to Washington mirrors Speaker McCarthy’s recent bipartisan trip to Israel — "to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the statehood of Israel and reaffirm the special relationship between our two nations," he added.

"I am pleased Congress will have the opportunity to hear from President Herzog, who has always been a great leader and is particularly influential at this time, to commemorate 75 years of the success of the State of Israel and the strong, enduring U.S.-Israel alliance. This invitation to speak at a joint meeting of Congress is a testament to the decades of bipartisan and bicameral support for Israel that transcends party politics and I look forward to welcoming him to the Capitol,” Majority Leader Schumer underlined.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Herzog was invied to the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden. The two leaders last met in the United States in October 2022, when they discussed tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.