He will 'support U.S. efforts to advance a more peaceful and interconnected region, deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords, and build the Negev Forum'

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro was appointed the envoy for Abraham Accords, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday.

"Pleased to announce former U.S. Amb. Daniel Shapiro is joining State Department as Senior Advisor for Regional Integration. Dan will support U.S. efforts to advance a more peaceful and interconnected region, deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords, and build the Negev Forum," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674415194175406080 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The creation of this position is currently working its way through U.S. Congress. It has already passed the House of Representatives ealirer in June.

If voted into law, the special envoy would be tasked with encouraging additional countries to follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Jewish state. The State Department appointee would have the rank of an ambassador, thereby requiring Senate confirmation.