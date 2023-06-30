US special envoy for Iran placed on leave, security clearance suspended

'I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon,' Robert Malley responded

Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, was placed on leave on Thursday, according to the US State Department.

“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review,” he told Israeli journalist Barack Ravid. “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”

A report in CNN said that Malley was placed on leave over suspicions he mismanaged classified files, with his deputy assuming his duties.

"Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department's work in this area," US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.

Malley was a key part in US President Joe Biden’s efforts to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Despite a return reportedly “not on the table” for now, US-Iran dialogue has seen a flurry of activity in recent weeks.