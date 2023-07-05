White House evacuated after suspected cocaine discovery

The white powder was found in the West Wing, attached to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden resides

Suspicious powder found at the White House sparked a brief evacuation, the Secret Service revealed on Tuesday.

Secret service agents were doing routine rounds when they spotted the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups.

"On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The powder was discovered late Sunday in the West Wing, attached to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden resides. In addition, the building houses the Oval Office, the cabinet room and press area, as well as offices and workspace for the president's staff.

The powder was later identified by Washington’s fire department and emergency services as cocaine, sources told AP and Reuters.

Biden himself wasn’t at the White House during the evacuation. He was at Camp David, Maryland, with his family. They returned to the White House on Tuesday.