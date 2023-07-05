10 killed, 38 wounded in three U.S. mass shootings amid July 4th festivities

Three killed in Texas, five killed in Pennsylvania, two killed in Maryland; Joe Biden calls on lawmakers to make 'meaningful, common-sense reforms'

Ten people were killed and 38 wounded in three separate mass shootings across the United States ahead of Independence Day, prompting a fresh call from U.S. President Joe Biden to pass gun control legislation.

On Monday, three people were killed and eight wounded in Forth Worth, Texas in a mass shooting after a local festival to mark the Fourth of July holiday. The same day, five people were killed and two wounded – including a 2-year-old and 13-year-old – in a mass shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when a suspect armed with an AR-15 opened fire on strangers.

The Monday night shootings came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others wounded, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at a neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland.

The motives in all three shootings remained unclear, according to Reuters.

The U.S. is struggling with a large number of mass shootings and incidents of gun violence. There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot.

"Our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings," Biden said in condemnation on Tuesday, calling on Republican lawmakers "to come to the table on meaningful, common-sense reforms."

Republicans in Congress have generally blocked attempts to significantly reform gun safety laws and oppose Biden's push to reinstate a ban on assault weapons, citing constitutional protections for gun ownership.