American President Joe Biden announces banned chemical weapons were 'safely destroyed' on same day that he offers cluster munitions to Ukraine

U.S President Joe Biden announced Friday that Washington fully destroyed its chemical weapons. The international watchdog agency declared it a milestone, as the last stockpile was "irreversibly destroyed.”

"Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile -- bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons," Biden said.

“It marks the first time an international body has verified destruction of an entire category of declared weapons of mass destruction,” the American president added. The U.S. had projectiles with mustard gas, VX and sarin gas, and blister agents.

Washington was the last signatory of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention to complete the task of destroying "declared" stockpiles. Some states are considered not in compliance due to suspicions that secret reserves are maintained, such as Iran, Russia and Syria.

"Russia and Syria should return to compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and admit their undeclared programs, which have been used to commit brazen atrocities and attacks," Biden said in the White House statement.

Still, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) head, Fernando Arias, took the latest move by the U.S. as a win, "the end of destruction of all declared chemical weapons stockpiles is an important milestone.”

However, with the reemergence of chemical weapons meant the world still had to be on guard, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning OPCW warned. "Recent uses and threats of use of toxic chemicals as weapons illustrate that preventing re-emergence will remain a priority for the organization," Arias cautioned.